Republic Protocol Trading Down 11.9% This Week (REN)

Republic Protocol (CURRENCY:REN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last week, Republic Protocol has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Republic Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.22 million and $515,551.00 worth of Republic Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Republic Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Cobinhood, Tidex and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007271 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002895 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00691948 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014396 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014767 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00181997 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00035032 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00042154 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Republic Protocol Token Profile

Republic Protocol was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Republic Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 459,442,275 tokens. Republic Protocol’s official website is republicprotocol.com. Republic Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/republicprotocol. The Reddit community for Republic Protocol is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Republic Protocol’s official Twitter account is @republicorg.

Republic Protocol Token Trading

Republic Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta, OKEx, DDEX, IDEX, Cobinhood, Liqui and Tidex. It is not possible to buy Republic Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Republic Protocol must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Republic Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

