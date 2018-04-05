Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for WSP Global’s Q1 2018 Earnings (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WSP Global in a research report issued on Friday, March 16th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WSP. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on WSP Global from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on WSP Global from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. CIBC increased their target price on WSP Global from C$57.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on WSP Global from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$64.25.

Shares of WSP opened at C$57.83 on Monday. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$47.36 and a 12 month high of C$62.59.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.40 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

In other news, Director Birgit Norgaard purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$60.76 per share, with a total value of C$30,380.00.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Property & Buildings segment provides technical and management consultancy services, such as structural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; and a range of specialist services, including fire engineering, lighting design, vertical transportation, acoustics, intelligent building systems, audiovisual systems, information technology, façade engineering, and green building design.

