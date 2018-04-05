Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ferguson (FERG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ferguson (LON: FERG) recently:

3/29/2018 – Ferguson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup. They now have a GBX 6,300 ($87.04) price target on the stock.

3/28/2018 – Ferguson had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 5,950 ($82.21) to GBX 5,985 ($82.69). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/23/2018 – Ferguson had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 6,250 ($86.35) price target on the stock.

3/23/2018 – Ferguson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ICAP. They now have a GBX 6,300 ($87.04) price target on the stock.

3/23/2018 – Ferguson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

3/23/2018 – Ferguson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup. They now have a GBX 6,300 ($87.04) price target on the stock.

3/21/2018 – Ferguson had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 6,500 ($89.80) to GBX 6,280 ($86.76). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2018 – Ferguson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC.

3/5/2018 – Ferguson had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays. They now have a GBX 6,000 ($82.90) price target on the stock.

2/16/2018 – Ferguson had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 4,700 ($64.94) to GBX 5,300 ($73.22). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/30/2018 – Ferguson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 4,700 ($64.94) price target on the stock.

LON:FERG traded down GBX 86 ($1.19) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 5,354 ($73.97). 843,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,008. Ferguson Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 4,427 ($61.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,722 ($79.05). The company has a market cap of $13,070.00 and a P/E ratio of 1,525.36.

Ferguson Plc, formerly Wolseley plc, is a Switzerland-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of plumbing and heating products and building materials. The Company’s segments include USA, UK, Nordics, and Canada and Central Europe. The Company operates seven business units in the United States, six of these mainly operate in the business to business (B2B) market with one operating in the business to consumer (B2C) market.

