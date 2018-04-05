Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on QSR. TheStreet raised Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Nomura lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS set a $74.00 price target on Restaurant Brands International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

In other news, insider Heitor Goncalves sold 19,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $1,100,372.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 426,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,580,448.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $290,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,336. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 471,676 shares of company stock valued at $27,885,174 in the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 723,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,495,000 after purchasing an additional 23,722 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 94,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1,472.8% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 57,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 54,066 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,483,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QSR traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,826. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $68.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13,772.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

