resTORbio (TORC) Sets New 52-Week High and Low at $8.44

Shares of resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) reached a new 52-week high and low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 146332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of resTORbio in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of resTORbio in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of resTORbio in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of resTORbio in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Get resTORbio alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $248.21 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported ($5.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($4.08). analysts predict that resTORbio will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 533,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc purchased 233,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,499,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “resTORbio (TORC) Sets New 52-Week High and Low at $8.44” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/restorbio-torc-sets-new-52-week-high-and-low-at-8-44.html.

resTORbio Company Profile

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

Receive News & Ratings for resTORbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for resTORbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.