Raymond James & Associates Acquires 161,310 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 858,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,310 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.78% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $17,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $575,000. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Friday, March 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Shares of ROIC opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,961.66, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.07 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 2.95%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 68.42%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of necessity-based community and neighborhood shopping centers on the west coast of the United States, anchored by supermarkets and drugstores.

