Revain Price Reaches $0.72 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:R)

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Revain token can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00010718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Mercatox, BitFlip and C-CEX. In the last seven days, Revain has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. Revain has a total market capitalization of $133.07 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002920 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00694572 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014427 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00183455 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035033 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00041211 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Revain’s genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,450,000 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official website is revain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Revain is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to implement a review mechanism that doesn't require a third-party to be involved. In order to avoid the third-party involvement while keeping track of the review's quality, the Revain review mechanism will be composed of two phases. In the first phase there is a filtering layer which is applied by a machine using AI (RAF & Tone Analyzer utilities), and then a second layer is applied by the company to either decide if the review is accepted or not. This mechanism also allows saving part of a review in an RSS smart contract (Review snapshots storage) making reviews immutable. The Revain platform, differently from other blockchains will have two tokens, the R token, and the RVN token. The R token will be used to gather funds during the ICO and to exchange it for other cryptocurrencies. On the other hand, the RVN token will be used exclusively inside Revain platform, to reward users/companies for quality reviews and to penalize those who write unconstructive reviews. A fixed value of 0,0001 Bitcoin is attributed to the RVN token, enabling RVN tokens to be converted for the R tokens within the platform. The conversion is calculated by dividing the actual price of the R token (in BTC) for 0,0001 Bitcoin and then multiplying that value by the number of RVN tokens that a certain user possess. “

Revain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, EtherDelta, Cryptopia, C-CEX, BitFlip, Mercatox, YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Kucoin. It is not presently possible to purchase Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

