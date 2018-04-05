Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Earns Buy Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their buy rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) in a report issued on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $50.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“Today, RVNC announced four new senior roles for its commercialization team: Dustin Sjuts as VP Strategy and Sales, Aesthetics & Therapeutics; Ben Putman as VP Digital; Marc Korenberg as Sr Director of Commercial Operations; and Erica Bazerkanian has been promoted to VP Marketing, Aesthetics & Therapeutics.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray set a $48.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.17.

RVNC stock opened at $31.40 on Monday. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,096.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.15). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46,025.57% and a negative return on equity of 64.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Revance Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO L Daniel Browne sold 27,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $857,504.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,123,867.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phyllis Gardner sold 5,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $168,042.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at $165,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,366 shares of company stock worth $3,182,947. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 857,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,657,000 after buying an additional 480,008 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 20,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic indications. Its peptide technology enables delivery of botulinum toxin type A through two investigational drug product candidates, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), or RT002 injectable, and DaxibotulinumtoxinA Topical Gel (RT001), or RT001 topical.

