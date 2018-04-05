Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV) vs. Helmerich & Payne (HP) Financial Comparison

Advantage Oil & Gas (NYSE: AAV) and Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Advantage Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helmerich & Payne has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advantage Oil & Gas and Helmerich & Payne’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Oil & Gas $173.78 million 3.32 $73.31 million $0.20 15.50 Helmerich & Payne $1.80 billion 4.00 -$128.21 million ($1.27) -52.20

Advantage Oil & Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Helmerich & Payne. Helmerich & Payne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantage Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Oil & Gas and Helmerich & Payne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Oil & Gas 39.22% 2.98% 2.39% Helmerich & Payne 20.30% -1.90% -1.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.0% of Advantage Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Helmerich & Payne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Helmerich & Payne pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Advantage Oil & Gas does not pay a dividend. Helmerich & Payne pays out -220.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Helmerich & Payne has increased its dividend for 45 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and Helmerich & Payne, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Oil & Gas 0 2 2 0 2.50 Helmerich & Payne 6 14 5 0 1.96

Advantage Oil & Gas presently has a consensus target price of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 227.96%. Helmerich & Payne has a consensus target price of $55.82, indicating a potential downside of 15.80%. Given Advantage Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Advantage Oil & Gas is more favorable than Helmerich & Payne.

Summary

Advantage Oil & Gas beats Helmerich & Payne on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company primarily focuses on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Alberta. It provides natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily through marketing companies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. is engaged in contract drilling of oil and gas wells for others. The Company operates in the contract drilling industry. The Company’s contract drilling business consists of three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore and International Land. The Company is also engaged in the ownership, development and operation of commercial real estate and the research and development of rotary steerable technology. Its real estate investments are located within Tulsa, Oklahoma, and include a shopping center containing approximately 441,000 leasable square feet, multi-tenant industrial warehouse properties containing approximately one million leasable square feet and approximately 210 acres of undeveloped real estate. The Company provides drilling rigs, equipment, personnel and camps on a contract basis. The Company’s subsidiaries include Helmerich & Payne International Drilling Co. and Helmerich & Payne de Venezuela, C.A.

