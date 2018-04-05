Reviewing AXA (AXAHY) and Its Peers

AXA (OTCMKTS: AXAHY) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare AXA to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

AXA has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AXA’s competitors have a beta of 1.07, indicating that their average stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AXA and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AXA $111.32 billion $7.01 billion 9.15 AXA Competitors $22.37 billion $1.24 billion 15.77

AXA has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. AXA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

AXA pays an annual dividend of $1.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. AXA pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Life insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 28.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares AXA and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXA N/A N/A N/A AXA Competitors 5.06% 4.04% 0.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of AXA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AXA and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXA 0 2 0 0 2.00 AXA Competitors 225 969 1237 82 2.47

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 12.02%. Given AXA’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AXA has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

AXA competitors beat AXA on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA (AXA) is a France-based holding company engaged in the business of financial protection. The Company’s segments include Life & Savings, Property & Casualty, Asset Management , Banking and Holding companies. The Life & Savings segment’s products include a range of investment and savings products, as well as Protection and Health products. The Property & Casualty segment includes a range of products, including mainly motor, household, property and general liability insurance. The Asset Management segment includes diversified asset management (including investment fund management) and related services. The Banking segment includes banking activities (retail banking, mortgage loans and savings) conducted in France, Belgium and Germany. The Holding companies segment includes all non-operational activities. It also operates through Maestro Health.

