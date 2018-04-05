Head to Head Comparison: Booking (BKNG) and Its Competitors

Booking (NASDAQ: BKNG) is one of 120 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Booking to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Booking and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Booking $12.68 billion $2.34 billion 26.89 Booking Competitors $2.38 billion $315.29 million 14.63

Booking has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Booking is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.1% of Booking shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Booking shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Booking and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Booking 0 7 23 0 2.77 Booking Competitors 698 3541 6921 270 2.59

Booking currently has a consensus price target of $2,085.07, indicating a potential upside of 0.68%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 7.48%. Given Booking’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Booking has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Booking has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Booking’s peers have a beta of 0.66, indicating that their average stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Booking and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booking 18.46% 21.12% 10.16% Booking Competitors 5.46% -51.30% 2.36%

Summary

Booking beats its peers on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

