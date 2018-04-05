BP Midstream Partners (BPMP) & Archrock Partners (APLP) Head-To-Head Analysis

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE: BPMP) and Archrock Partners (NASDAQ:APLP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BP Midstream Partners and Archrock Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BP Midstream Partners N/A N/A N/A Archrock Partners -0.08% 3.74% 0.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.7% of BP Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of Archrock Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Archrock Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

BP Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Archrock Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. BP Midstream Partners pays out 342.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Archrock Partners pays out 422.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BP Midstream Partners and Archrock Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BP Midstream Partners 0 6 2 0 2.25 Archrock Partners 0 5 1 0 2.17

BP Midstream Partners currently has a consensus target price of $20.43, suggesting a potential upside of 18.02%. Archrock Partners has a consensus target price of $16.63, suggesting a potential upside of 37.28%. Given Archrock Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Archrock Partners is more favorable than BP Midstream Partners.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BP Midstream Partners and Archrock Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BP Midstream Partners $108.15 million 16.77 $60.87 million $0.21 82.43 Archrock Partners $557.50 million 1.56 -$420,000.00 $0.27 44.85

BP Midstream Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Archrock Partners. Archrock Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BP Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership formed by BP Pipelines (North America) Inc. The Company owns, operates, develops and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. It owns one onshore crude oil pipeline system, one onshore refined products pipeline system, one onshore diluent pipeline system, interests in four offshore crude oil pipeline systems and an interest in one offshore natural gas pipeline system. Its onshore crude oil, refined products and diluent pipelines include BP2 Pipeline, River Rouge Pipeline and Diamondback Pipeline. Its offshore crude oil and natural gas pipelines include Mars System, Caesar Pipeline, Cleopatra Pipeline, Proteus Pipeline and Endymion Pipeline.

Archrock Partners Company Profile

Archrock Partners, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides natural gas contract operations services to customers in the United States. The company's contract operations services primarily include designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining equipment to provide natural gas compression services to its customers. It serves companies engaged in various aspects of the oil and natural gas industry, including oil and natural gas producers, processors, gatherers, transporters, and storage providers. The company markets its services through sales and field service personnel. Archrock General Partner, L.P. operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Exterran Partners, L.P. and changed its name to Archrock Partners, L.P. in November 2015. Archrock Partners, L.P. was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

