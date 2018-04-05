Reviewing Calpine (CPN) and Xcel Energy (XEL)

Calpine (NYSE: CPN) and Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) are both companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Calpine and Xcel Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calpine -3.87% -12.34% -2.25% Xcel Energy 10.06% 10.44% 2.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Calpine and Xcel Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calpine $8.75 billion 0.63 -$339.00 million N/A N/A Xcel Energy $11.40 billion 2.04 $1.15 billion N/A N/A

Xcel Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Calpine.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.4% of Calpine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of Xcel Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Calpine shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Xcel Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Calpine and Xcel Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calpine 0 7 2 0 2.22 Xcel Energy 0 6 5 0 2.45

Calpine presently has a consensus target price of $14.47, indicating a potential downside of 5.12%. Xcel Energy has a consensus target price of $47.45, indicating a potential upside of 3.86%. Given Xcel Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Xcel Energy is more favorable than Calpine.

Dividends

Xcel Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Calpine does not pay a dividend. Xcel Energy has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Summary

Xcel Energy beats Calpine on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calpine

Calpine Corporation is a power generation company. The Company is engaged in the ownership and operation of primarily natural gas-fired and geothermal power plants in North America. The Company’s segments include West (including geothermal), Texas and East (including Canada). In the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, the Company has generating units capable of burning either natural gas or fuel oil. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of two types of power generation technologies, including natural gas-fired combustion turbines, such as combined-cycle plants, and renewable geothermal conventional steam turbines. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio included 80 power plants, including one under construction, with an aggregate generation capacity of 25,908 Megawatt (MW) and 828 MW under construction. As of December 31, 2016, it had four MW of capacity from solar power generation technology at its Vineland Solar Energy Center in New Jersey.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc. is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co. (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin. Along with WYCO Development LLC (WYCO), a joint venture formed with Colorado Interstate Gas Company, LLC (CIG) to develop and lease natural gas pipelines storage and compression facilities, and WestGas InterState, Inc. (WGI), an interstate natural gas pipeline company, these companies comprise the regulated utility operations.

