Stryker (SYK) versus Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) Critical Survey

Stryker (NYSE: SYK) and Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Stryker alerts:

75.7% of Stryker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Cantel Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Stryker shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Cantel Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stryker and Cantel Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryker $12.44 billion 4.78 $1.02 billion $6.49 24.47 Cantel Medical $770.16 million 5.97 $71.37 million $2.08 52.97

Stryker has higher revenue and earnings than Cantel Medical. Stryker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cantel Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Stryker has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cantel Medical has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stryker and Cantel Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryker 8.20% 24.56% 11.53% Cantel Medical 10.92% 17.18% 11.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Stryker and Cantel Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryker 1 8 15 0 2.58 Cantel Medical 0 2 1 0 2.33

Stryker presently has a consensus target price of $164.71, indicating a potential upside of 3.70%. Cantel Medical has a consensus target price of $92.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.50%. Given Stryker’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Stryker is more favorable than Cantel Medical.

Dividends

Stryker pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cantel Medical pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Stryker pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cantel Medical pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Stryker has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Stryker is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Stryker beats Cantel Medical on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment provides neurotechnology products that include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, such as synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; and minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. It also provides spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems for use in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The company sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned sales subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 85 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. is a provider of infection prevention products and services in the healthcare market. The Company’s operating segments include Endoscopy; Water Purification and Filtration; Healthcare Disposables, and Dialysis. Its Endoscopy segment includes medical device reprocessing systems, disinfectants, detergents and other supplies. The Company’s Water Purification and Filtration segment includes water purification equipment and services, filtration and separation products, and disinfectant, sterilization and decontamination products and services. Its Healthcare Disposables segment includes single-use, infection prevention and control healthcare products. The Company’s Dialysis segment includes medical device reprocessing systems, sterilants/disinfectants, dialysate concentrates and other supplies for renal dialysis. The Company offers a range of filters utilizing hollow fiber membrane technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.