Reviewing CF Industries (NYSE:CF) and Monsanto (MON)

CF Industries (NYSE: CF) and Monsanto (NYSE:MON) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get CF Industries alerts:

This table compares CF Industries and Monsanto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Industries 8.67% -0.92% -0.40% Monsanto 16.38% 40.13% 11.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CF Industries and Monsanto, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Industries 3 10 2 0 1.93 Monsanto 0 7 3 0 2.30

CF Industries currently has a consensus price target of $37.54, indicating a potential downside of 2.70%. Monsanto has a consensus price target of $127.25, indicating a potential upside of 8.45%. Given Monsanto’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Monsanto is more favorable than CF Industries.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CF Industries and Monsanto’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Industries $4.13 billion 2.18 $358.00 million ($0.25) -154.32 Monsanto $14.64 billion 3.53 $2.26 billion $5.50 21.33

Monsanto has higher revenue and earnings than CF Industries. CF Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monsanto, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CF Industries has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monsanto has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CF Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Monsanto pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. CF Industries pays out -480.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Monsanto pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CF Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.3% of Monsanto shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of CF Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Monsanto shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Monsanto beats CF Industries on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, Other, and Phosphate segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. It offers products primarily to cooperatives, independent fertilizer distributors, farmers, and industrial users. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

Monsanto Company Profile

Monsanto Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural products for farmers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity. The Seeds and Genomics segment produces row crop seeds, including corn, soybean, cotton, and canola seeds under the DEKALB, Asgrow, and Deltapine brands; and vegetable seeds, such as tomato, pepper, melon, cucumber, squash, beans, broccoli, onions, lettuce, and others under the Seminis and De Ruiter brands. It also develops biotechnology traits that assist farmers in controlling insects and weeds in corn, soybean, and cotton crops under the SmartStax, YieldGard, YieldGard VT Triple, VT Triple PRO, and VT Double PRO brands; Intacta RR2 PRO brand; Bollgard and Bollgard II brands; Roundup Ready and Roundup Ready 2 Yield brands; and Roundup Ready 2 Xtend and Bollgard II XtendFlex brands. In addition, this segment licenses a range of germplasm and trait technologies to large and small seed companies. The Agricultural Productivity segment manufactures and sells herbicides for nonselective agricultural and residential lawn and garden applications for weed control under the Roundup brand name; and herbicides for selective agricultural applications for weed control under the XtendiMax brand name. The company markets its products through distributors, independent retailers and dealers, agricultural cooperatives, plant raisers, and agents, as well as directly to farmers. The company was formerly known as Monsanto Ag Company and changed its name to Monsanto Company in March 2000. Monsanto Company was founded in 2000 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.