Reviewing ClearOne Communications (CLRO) and One Horizon Group (OHGI)

ClearOne Communications (NASDAQ: CLRO) and One Horizon Group (NASDAQ:OHGI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get ClearOne Communications alerts:

ClearOne Communications has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, One Horizon Group has a beta of 2.86, indicating that its share price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.7% of ClearOne Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of One Horizon Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of ClearOne Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of One Horizon Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

ClearOne Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. One Horizon Group does not pay a dividend. ClearOne Communications pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares ClearOne Communications and One Horizon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearOne Communications -26.92% 0.22% 0.19% One Horizon Group -399.31% -136.57% -46.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ClearOne Communications and One Horizon Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearOne Communications $48.64 million 1.24 $2.44 million $0.49 14.59 One Horizon Group $710,000.00 35.28 -$5.53 million N/A N/A

ClearOne Communications has higher revenue and earnings than One Horizon Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ClearOne Communications and One Horizon Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearOne Communications 0 0 1 0 3.00 One Horizon Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

ClearOne Communications presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.88%. Given ClearOne Communications’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ClearOne Communications is more favorable than One Horizon Group.

Summary

ClearOne Communications beats One Horizon Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ClearOne Communications Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for audio/voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications. It also provides unified communications audio end points comprising traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices; and personal conferencing products that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices. The company's audio communication products and unified communications audio end points enhance communication during a conference call by eliminating echo and background noise. In addition, it offers visual communication products, such as video conferencing products; streaming products, which deliver the Internet protocol (IP) A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video and control over TCP/IP networks; and digital signage systems. The company sells its commercial products to a network of independent audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as independent systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. ClearOne, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

One Horizon Group Company Profile

One Horizon Group, Inc. is engaged in the development and licensing of software for mobile voice over Internet protocol (VoIP). The Company’s operations include the licensing of software to telecommunications operators and the development of software application platforms that optimize mobile voice, instant messaging and advertising communications over the Internet. It has two business segments, one for business to business line and one for business to consumer line. It designs, develops and sells white label SmartPacket software and services to telecommunications operators. Its licensees deliver an operator-branded mobile Internet communication solution to smartphones, including VoIP, multi-media messaging, video and mobile advertising. It sells its software, branding, hosting and operator services to telecommunications operators, enterprises, operators in fixed line telephony, cable television operators and to the satellite communications sector, and the VoIP as a Service business.

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.