Financial Analysis: Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) versus The Competition

Core-Mark (NASDAQ: CORE) is one of 9 publicly-traded companies in the “Groceries, general line” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Core-Mark to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Core-Mark alerts:

This table compares Core-Mark and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Core-Mark $15.69 billion $33.50 million 21.70 Core-Mark Competitors $8.00 billion $108.90 million 12.86

Core-Mark has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Core-Mark is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Core-Mark pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Core-Mark pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Groceries, general line” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 36.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Core-Mark lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.9% of Core-Mark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of shares of all “Groceries, general line” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Core-Mark shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Groceries, general line” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Core-Mark and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core-Mark 0.21% 8.84% 2.99% Core-Mark Competitors 1.52% 8.08% 2.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Core-Mark and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core-Mark 0 3 3 0 2.50 Core-Mark Competitors 83 382 343 8 2.34

Core-Mark currently has a consensus price target of $26.20, suggesting a potential upside of 20.74%. As a group, “Groceries, general line” companies have a potential upside of 15.27%. Given Core-Mark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Core-Mark is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Core-Mark has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Core-Mark’s rivals have a beta of 0.43, indicating that their average stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Core-Mark beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products. Its customers include traditional convenience stores, such as national and super-regional convenience store operators, as well as independently owned convenience stores; and alternative outlets, which include grocery stores, drug stores, big box or supercenter stores, liquor stores, cigarette and tobacco shops, hotel gift shops, military exchanges, college and corporate campuses, casinos, hardware stores, airport concessions, and other specialty and small format stores that carry convenience products. The company offers its products to 45,000 customer locations through a network of distribution centers in the United States and Canada. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.