Financial Review: Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) versus Its Rivals

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS: DIIBF) is one of 3 publicly-traded companies in the “Wood household furniture” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Dorel Industries to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Dorel Industries has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorel Industries’ competitors have a beta of 1.03, suggesting that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dorel Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorel Industries 1.19% 6.46% 3.13% Dorel Industries Competitors 3.05% 8.21% 5.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Dorel Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of shares of all “Wood household furniture” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Wood household furniture” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Dorel Industries and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorel Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Dorel Industries Competitors 8 77 25 4 2.22

As a group, “Wood household furniture” companies have a potential upside of 16.62%. Given Dorel Industries’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dorel Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dorel Industries and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dorel Industries $2.58 billion $30.58 million N/A Dorel Industries Competitors $1.26 billion $28.34 million 17.57

Dorel Industries has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors.

Dividends

Dorel Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. As a group, “Wood household furniture” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 39.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Dorel Industries competitors beat Dorel Industries on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc is a Canada-based global consumer products company which designs, manufactures and distributes a portfolio of product brands. The Company markets its products in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and Asia. The Company operates through three segments: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports and Dorel Home Furnishings. The Company’s Dorel Juvenile segment is engaged in designing, sourcing, manufacturing, distribution and retailing of children’s furniture and accessories. The Company’s Dorel Sports segment is engaged in designing, sourcing, manufacturing and distribution of recreational and leisure products and accessories. The Company’s Dorel Home Furnishings segment is engaged in designing, sourcing, manufacturing and distribution of ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture and home furnishings. The Company’s brands include Cannondale, Schwinn, GT, Mongoose, Caloi, Quinny, Maxi-Cosi, Tiny Love, Cosco, Infanti, Voyage, Angel, Disney and Eddie Bauer.

