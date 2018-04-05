Head-To-Head Survey: Genesis Healthcare (GEN) & Its Competitors

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE: GEN) is one of 4 publicly-traded companies in the “Skilled nursing care facilities” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Genesis Healthcare to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Genesis Healthcare and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genesis Healthcare 0 2 1 0 2.33 Genesis Healthcare Competitors 23 58 71 2 2.34

Genesis Healthcare presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.25%. As a group, “Skilled nursing care facilities” companies have a potential upside of 4.68%. Given Genesis Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genesis Healthcare is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.9% of Genesis Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of shares of all “Skilled nursing care facilities” companies are held by institutional investors. 57.6% of Genesis Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of shares of all “Skilled nursing care facilities” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genesis Healthcare and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Genesis Healthcare $5.37 billion -$578.98 million -0.61 Genesis Healthcare Competitors $2.30 billion -$141.06 million 6.56

Genesis Healthcare has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Genesis Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Genesis Healthcare has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genesis Healthcare’s peers have a beta of 0.74, indicating that their average share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Genesis Healthcare and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genesis Healthcare -10.77% N/A -2.76% Genesis Healthcare Competitors -0.05% -19.02% -0.82%

Summary

Genesis Healthcare peers beat Genesis Healthcare on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Genesis Healthcare

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. is a holding company that provides post-acute care. The Company operates through three segments: inpatient services, which includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and assisted or senior living facilities; rehabilitation therapy services, which includes its integrated and third-party rehabilitation and respiratory therapy services, and all other services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offered inpatient services through its network of 499 skilled nursing and assisted/senior living facilities across 34 states, consisting of 473 skilled nursing facilities and 26 stand-alone assisted/senior living facilities. Its services focus primarily on the medical and physical issues facing elderly patients and are provided by its skilled nursing companies, assisted or senior living communities, integrated and third-party rehabilitation therapy business, and other ancillary services.

