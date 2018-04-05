Reviewing Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) and Haynes International (HAYN)

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ: ROCK) and Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Gibraltar Industries has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haynes International has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gibraltar Industries and Haynes International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gibraltar Industries 6.34% 11.14% 5.74% Haynes International -8.18% -3.76% -1.88%

Dividends

Haynes International pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Gibraltar Industries does not pay a dividend. Haynes International pays out -112.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Gibraltar Industries and Haynes International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gibraltar Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Haynes International 0 1 2 0 2.67

Gibraltar Industries presently has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.55%. Haynes International has a consensus price target of $36.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.13%. Given Gibraltar Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Gibraltar Industries is more favorable than Haynes International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.6% of Haynes International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gibraltar Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Haynes International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gibraltar Industries and Haynes International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gibraltar Industries $986.92 million 1.11 $62.56 million $1.71 20.26 Haynes International $395.21 million 1.19 -$10.19 million ($0.78) -48.31

Gibraltar Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Haynes International. Haynes International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gibraltar Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gibraltar Industries beats Haynes International on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings. This segment also provides electronic parcel lockers, roof top safety kits, chimney caps, heat trace coils and exterior products, remote-controlled deck awnings for sun protection, and solar-powered ventilation products, as well as adhesive roofing application products. The Industrial and Infrastructure Products segment offers expanded and perforated metals used in walkways, catwalks, architectural facades, perimeter security barriers, shelving, and other applications; fiberglass grating used in high strength, light weight, low maintenance, corrosion resistance, and non-conductivity areas; and expansion joint systems, bearing assemblies, and pavement sealing systems used in bridges, elevated highways, airport runways, and rail crossings. This segment also provides architectural facades for buildings; and perimeter security barriers for protecting critical infrastructure. The Renewable Energy and Conservation segment designs and provides engineered solutions for solar mounting systems and greenhouse structures. It markets its products through sales personnel and outside sales representatives. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment. The company's CRA products are used in various applications, such as chemical processing, power plant emissions control, and hazardous waste treatment. Its products also have applications in flue-gas desulfurization, oil and gas, waste incineration, industrial heat treating, automotive, instrumentation, biopharmaceuticals, and solar and nuclear fuel industries. In addition, the company produces products as seamless and welded tubulars, as well as in slab, bar, billet, and wire forms. It sells its products primarily through direct sales organizations, and network of independent distributors and sales agents. Haynes International, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Kokomo, Indiana.

