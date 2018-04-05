iRobot (IRBT) & Alamo Group (ALG) Head to Head Comparison

Alamo Group (NYSE: ALG) and iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.4% of Alamo Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of iRobot shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Alamo Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of iRobot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Alamo Group and iRobot, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alamo Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 iRobot 1 6 2 0 2.11

Alamo Group presently has a consensus price target of $92.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.05%. iRobot has a consensus price target of $67.25, indicating a potential upside of 0.73%. Given iRobot’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iRobot is more favorable than Alamo Group.

Profitability

This table compares Alamo Group and iRobot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alamo Group 4.86% 12.49% 8.13% iRobot 5.77% 12.62% 9.41%

Dividends

Alamo Group pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. iRobot does not pay a dividend. Alamo Group pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alamo Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Alamo Group has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iRobot has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alamo Group and iRobot’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alamo Group $912.38 million 1.43 $44.31 million $4.63 24.25 iRobot $883.91 million 2.11 $50.96 million $1.77 37.72

iRobot has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alamo Group. Alamo Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iRobot, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

iRobot beats Alamo Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. The Company operates in Industrial, Agricultural and European segments. The Company’s products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, pothole patchers, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements and related aftermarket. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 24 plants in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil. The Company sells its products through a network of independent dealers and distributors to Governmental end users, related independent contractors, as well as to the agricultural and commercial turf markets. It also offers replacement parts for each of its wholegoods lines. The Company’s products are sold through various marketing organizations, and dealer and distributor networks.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stair. The company sells its robots through various distribution channels, including chain stores and other national retailers, its online store, and value-added distributors and resellers. iRobot Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

