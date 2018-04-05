Kapstone (NYSE:KS) vs. Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Kapstone (NYSE: KS) is one of 11 publicly-traded companies in the “Paper mills” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Kapstone to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Kapstone alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kapstone and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kapstone 0 8 1 0 2.11 Kapstone Competitors 84 340 378 28 2.42

Kapstone currently has a consensus target price of $29.33, indicating a potential downside of 14.93%. As a group, “Paper mills” companies have a potential upside of 14.49%. Given Kapstone’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kapstone has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Kapstone pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Kapstone pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Paper mills” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 45.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Kapstone and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kapstone 7.34% 13.31% 3.89% Kapstone Competitors 3.99% 10.84% 3.82%

Risk & Volatility

Kapstone has a beta of 3.02, indicating that its share price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kapstone’s competitors have a beta of 1.28, indicating that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.9% of Kapstone shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Kapstone shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kapstone and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kapstone $3.32 billion $243.50 million 26.12 Kapstone Competitors $5.44 billion $372.21 million 14.79

Kapstone’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Kapstone. Kapstone is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Kapstone beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Kapstone Company Profile

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation produces and sells a range of containerboards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment offers containerboards consisting of linerboard and corrugated medium to manufacture corrugated containers for packaging products; and corrugated products. It also offers specialty paper products, including kraft paper, such as multiwall paper used to produce bags for agricultural products, pet food, baking products, cement and chemicals; specialty products comprising shingle wraps, end caps, roll wraps, and dunnage bags; and lightweight paper. In addition, this segment provides saturating kraft paper under the Durasorb trade name for use in construction, electronics manufacturing, and furniture manufacturing industries; and unbleached folding carton board under the Kraftpak trade name to integrated and independent converters in the folding carton industry. The Distribution segment distributes corrugated and other specialty packaging products consisting of stretch films, void fills, carton sealing tapes, and other specialty tapes. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Kapstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kapstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.