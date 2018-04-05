Head to Head Analysis: Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and KLA-Tencor (KLAC)

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ: KLAC) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.7% of KLA-Tencor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Applied Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of KLA-Tencor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Applied Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

KLA-Tencor has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Materials has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KLA-Tencor and Applied Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLA-Tencor 17.28% 85.81% 20.18% Applied Materials 18.53% 45.17% 20.57%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KLA-Tencor and Applied Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLA-Tencor $3.48 billion 4.88 $926.07 million $5.94 18.33 Applied Materials $14.54 billion 3.90 $3.43 billion $3.25 16.60

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than KLA-Tencor. Applied Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KLA-Tencor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for KLA-Tencor and Applied Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLA-Tencor 0 3 10 0 2.77 Applied Materials 0 0 21 1 3.05

KLA-Tencor currently has a consensus target price of $122.08, suggesting a potential upside of 12.11%. Applied Materials has a consensus target price of $65.09, suggesting a potential upside of 20.67%. Given Applied Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Materials is more favorable than KLA-Tencor.

Dividends

KLA-Tencor pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Applied Materials pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. KLA-Tencor pays out 39.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Applied Materials pays out 12.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Applied Materials beats KLA-Tencor on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products. The company also provides light emitting diode (LED), power device, and compound semiconductor manufacturing products consisting of patterned wafer inspection, defect inspection, surface metrology, and data management products; thin-film head metrology and inspection, virtual lithography, in-situ process monitoring, transparent and metal substrate inspection, and data management products for data storage media/head manufacturing; and stylus and optical profiling, and optical inspection products for microelectromechanical systems manufacturing, as well as products for general purpose/lab applications. It offers its products and services for bare wafer, IC, lithography reticle, and disk manufacturers. KLA-Tencor Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. It offers products and technologies for transistor and interconnect fabrication, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation and nitridation, rapid thermal processing, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, electrochemical deposition, atomic layer deposition, etching, and selective removal, as well as metrology and inspection tools. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity, including spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays, organic light-emitting diodes, and other display technologies for TVs, personal computers, electronic tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices, as well as equipment for flexible substrates. The company serves manufacturers of semiconductor wafers and chips, liquid crystal and organic light-emitting diode displays, and other electronic devices. Applied Materials, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

