Contrasting Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) & Its Rivals

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ: MPVD) is one of 50 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Mountain Province Diamonds to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mountain Province Diamonds and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 0 0 0 0 N/A Mountain Province Diamonds Competitors 301 1017 1231 77 2.41

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 7.38%. Given Mountain Province Diamonds’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mountain Province Diamonds has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.5% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $131.15 million $13.23 million 31.88 Mountain Province Diamonds Competitors $5.83 billion $914.34 million 71.30

Mountain Province Diamonds’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mountain Province Diamonds. Mountain Province Diamonds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds N/A 5.33% 2.07% Mountain Province Diamonds Competitors -486.45% -23.20% -1.73%

Volatility & Risk

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mountain Province Diamonds’ competitors have a beta of 5.58, meaning that their average share price is 458% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mountain Province Diamonds competitors beat Mountain Province Diamonds on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. is a resource company. The Company is focused on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds to the global market. The Company holds interests in the GK Diamond Mine. The GK Diamond Mine is located in the Northwest Territories (NWT) of Canada, in the District of Mackenzie, 300 kilometers east-northeast of Yellowknife and 80 kilometers east-southeast of the Snap Lake Mine. The GK Diamond Mine includes various kimberlite deposits, such as 5034, Hearne, Tesla and Tuzo. The GK Diamond Mine covers approximately 10,350 acres. The GK Diamond Mine includes four mining leases (numbers 4341, 4199, 4200 and 4201).

