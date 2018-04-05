Financial Comparison: NexPoint Residential Trst (NXRT) versus Preferred Apartment (APTS)

Preferred Apartment (NYSE: APTS) and NexPoint Residential Trst (NYSE:NXRT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Preferred Apartment has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexPoint Residential Trst has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Preferred Apartment and NexPoint Residential Trst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preferred Apartment 9.41% 2.46% 0.97% NexPoint Residential Trst 37.00% 23.02% 4.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Preferred Apartment and NexPoint Residential Trst, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Preferred Apartment 0 3 3 0 2.50 NexPoint Residential Trst 0 1 4 0 2.80

Preferred Apartment presently has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 32.33%. NexPoint Residential Trst has a consensus price target of $27.67, indicating a potential upside of 8.50%. Given Preferred Apartment’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Preferred Apartment is more favorable than NexPoint Residential Trst.

Dividends

Preferred Apartment pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. NexPoint Residential Trst pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Preferred Apartment pays out 68.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NexPoint Residential Trst pays out 85.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Preferred Apartment has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and NexPoint Residential Trst has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Preferred Apartment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Preferred Apartment and NexPoint Residential Trst’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preferred Apartment $294.01 million 1.95 $27.68 million $1.47 9.94 NexPoint Residential Trst $144.24 million 3.70 $53.37 million $1.17 21.79

NexPoint Residential Trst has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Preferred Apartment. Preferred Apartment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexPoint Residential Trst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.4% of Preferred Apartment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of NexPoint Residential Trst shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Preferred Apartment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of NexPoint Residential Trst shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NexPoint Residential Trst beats Preferred Apartment on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Preferred Apartment Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS), or the Company, is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities and other properties. As a secondary strategy, we may acquire or originate senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or real estate loans secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily related assets and invest a lesser portion of our assets in other real estate related investments, including other income-producing property types, senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or real estate loans secured by interests in other income-producing property types or membership or partnership interests in other income-producing property types as determined by Preferred Apartment Advisors, LLC, or our Manager, as appropriate for us. At December 31, 2017, the Company was the approximate 97.8% owner of Preferred Apartment Communities Operating Partnership, L.P., or the Operating Partnership. We elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, commencing with our tax year ended December 31, 2011.

NexPoint Residential Trst Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of Highland Capital Management, L.P., a leading global alternative asset manager and an SEC-registered investment adviser. More information about NXRT is available at http://www.nexpointliving.com.

