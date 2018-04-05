PBF Energy (PBF) and CVR Energy (CVI) Critical Comparison

PBF Energy (NYSE: PBF) and CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get PBF Energy alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PBF Energy and CVR Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PBF Energy 4 6 4 0 2.00 CVR Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

PBF Energy presently has a consensus target price of $33.89, indicating a potential downside of 2.00%. Given PBF Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PBF Energy is more favorable than CVR Energy.

Risk and Volatility

PBF Energy has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVR Energy has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PBF Energy and CVR Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PBF Energy $21.79 billion 0.18 $415.51 million $1.14 30.33 CVR Energy $5.99 billion 0.45 $234.40 million N/A N/A

PBF Energy has higher revenue and earnings than CVR Energy.

Profitability

This table compares PBF Energy and CVR Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PBF Energy 1.91% 4.97% 1.67% CVR Energy 3.91% 4.55% 1.91%

Dividends

PBF Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. CVR Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. PBF Energy pays out 105.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

CVR Energy beats PBF Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products. The company sells its products in Northeast, Midwest, Gulf Coast, and West Coast of the United State, as well as in other regions of the United States and Canada. It also offers various rail, truck, and marine terminaling services, as well as pipeline transportation and storage services. PBF Energy Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, pet coke, natural gas liquids, slurry, sulfur, gas oil, asphalt, jet fuel, and other products. This segment owns and operates a coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas; a crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma; and a crude oil gathering system serving Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Missouri, Colorado, and Texas. It also owns a proprietary pipeline system that transports crude oil from Caney, Kansas to its refinery; and supplies products through tanker trucks directly to customers located in Coffeyville, Kansas, and Wynnewood, Oklahoma, as well as to customers at throughput terminals on Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. and NuStar Energy, LP's refined products distribution systems. This segment primarily serves retailers, railroads, farm co-operatives, and other refiners/marketers. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment operates a nitrogen fertilizer plant in North America that utilizes a pet coke gasification process to produce nitrogen fertilizer products. It markets UAN, an aqueous solution of urea and ammonium nitrate to agricultural customers; and ammonia products to agricultural and industrial customers. CVR Energy, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.