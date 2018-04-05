Reviewing Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) and Pool (POOL)

Pool (NASDAQ: POOL) and Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Pool has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schnitzer Steel Industries has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pool and Schnitzer Steel Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pool 0 1 4 0 2.80 Schnitzer Steel Industries 0 3 1 0 2.25

Pool presently has a consensus target price of $144.25, indicating a potential downside of 2.29%. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a consensus target price of $32.33, indicating a potential downside of 3.54%. Given Pool’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Pool is more favorable than Schnitzer Steel Industries.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pool and Schnitzer Steel Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pool $2.79 billion 2.15 $191.63 million $3.99 37.00 Schnitzer Steel Industries $1.69 billion 0.54 $44.51 million $1.53 21.91

Pool has higher revenue and earnings than Schnitzer Steel Industries. Schnitzer Steel Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pool, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pool and Schnitzer Steel Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pool 6.87% 70.46% 14.14% Schnitzer Steel Industries 3.50% 11.90% 6.67%

Dividends

Pool pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Schnitzer Steel Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Pool pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Schnitzer Steel Industries pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.7% of Pool shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Schnitzer Steel Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Pool shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Schnitzer Steel Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pool beats Schnitzer Steel Industries on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies. It also provides building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for use in pool installations and remodeling; and commercial products, such as ASME heaters, safety equipment, and commercial pumps and filters. In addition, the company offers discretionary recreational and related outdoor lifestyle products that enhance consumers' use and enjoyment of outdoor living spaces, such as spas, grills, and components for outdoor kitchens. It serves swimming pool remodelers and builders; specialty retailers that sell swimming pool supplies; swimming pool repair and service businesses; irrigation construction and landscape maintenance contractors; and golf course and other commercial customers. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 351 sales centers. Pool Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. is a recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal, including end-of-life vehicles, and a manufacturer of finished steel products. The Company operates through two segments: the Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) business and the Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). The AMR segment collects and recycles auto bodies, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap and construction and demolition scrap from bridges, buildings and other infrastructure. AMR’s primary products include recycled ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal. The SMB segment produces finished steel products such as rebar, wire rod, coiled rebar, merchant bar and other specialty products using 100% recycled metal sourced from AMR. SMB’s products are primarily used in nonresidential and infrastructure construction in North America. SMB operates a steel mini-mill in McMinnville, Oregon that produces finished steel products using recycled metal and other raw materials.

