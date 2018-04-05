Reviewing Spire (SR) & The Competition

Spire (NYSE: SR) is one of 11 public companies in the “Natural gas distribution” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Spire to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Spire alerts:

This table compares Spire and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spire $1.74 billion $161.60 million 20.70 Spire Competitors $10.51 billion $337.54 million 22.04

Spire’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Spire. Spire is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.9% of Spire shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Spire shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Spire and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire 12.86% 8.91% 2.76% Spire Competitors 7.67% -12.98% 6.04%

Dividends

Spire pays an annual dividend of $2.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Spire pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Natural gas distribution” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.9% and pay out 64.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Spire is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Spire has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spire’s competitors have a beta of 0.55, suggesting that their average share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Spire and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire 2 2 3 0 2.14 Spire Competitors 91 257 224 10 2.26

Spire currently has a consensus price target of $69.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.38%. As a group, “Natural gas distribution” companies have a potential upside of 4.31%. Given Spire’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spire has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Spire competitors beat Spire on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Spire

Spire Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The company is also involved in marketing natural gas and provides energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers. In addition, it engages in the transportation of propane through its propane pipeline; compression of natural gas; risk management; and other activities. The company was formerly known as The Laclede Group, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Inc. in April 2016. Spire Inc. was founded in 1857 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.