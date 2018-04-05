Financial Analysis: The Western Union (NYSE:WU) versus Aqua Metals (AQMS)

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ: AQMS) and The Western Union (NYSE:WU) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aqua Metals and The Western Union’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua Metals $2.09 million 32.67 -$26.58 million ($1.19) -2.00 The Western Union $5.52 billion 1.58 -$557.10 million $1.80 10.57

Aqua Metals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Western Union. Aqua Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Western Union, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

The Western Union pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Aqua Metals does not pay a dividend. The Western Union pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Western Union has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.2% of Aqua Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of Aqua Metals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of The Western Union shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aqua Metals and The Western Union’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua Metals N/A -41.94% -33.00% The Western Union -10.09% 206.81% 8.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Aqua Metals and The Western Union, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aqua Metals 0 0 6 0 3.00 The Western Union 4 6 0 0 1.60

Aqua Metals presently has a consensus target price of $17.83, indicating a potential upside of 649.30%. The Western Union has a consensus target price of $19.19, indicating a potential upside of 0.83%. Given Aqua Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aqua Metals is more favorable than The Western Union.

Volatility and Risk

Aqua Metals has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Western Union has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aqua Metals beats The Western Union on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc. engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company (Western Union) is a provider of money movement and payment services. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business and Business Solutions. The Company’s Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. The Company’s Consumer-to-Business segment provides options to make one-time or recurring payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations, including utilities, auto finance companies, mortgage servicers, financial service providers and government agencies. Its Consumer-to-Business payments services are available through a range of services that include Speedpay, Pago Facil and Western Union Payments. Western Union’s Business Solutions segment facilitates payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

