Head to Head Contrast: Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG) and American Capital (ACSF)

American Capital (NASDAQ: ACSF) and Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get American Capital alerts:

American Capital has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.0% of American Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Capital and Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Capital $17.52 million 6.39 $5.70 million $1.18 9.49 Tortoise Energy Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Tortoise Energy Infrastructure.

Dividends

American Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $2.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. American Capital pays out 98.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares American Capital and Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Capital 32.54% 4.51% 2.43% Tortoise Energy Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for American Capital and Tortoise Energy Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Tortoise Energy Infrastructure 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.22%. Given Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tortoise Energy Infrastructure is more favorable than American Capital.

Summary

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure beats American Capital on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Capital

American Capital Senior Floating, Ltd. is a non-diversified closed-end investment management company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide attractive, risk-adjusted returns over the long term primarily through current income while seeking to preserve its capital. It manages a leveraged portfolio composed primarily of diversified investments in first lien and second lien floating rate loans principally to the United States-based companies (collectively, Senior Floating Rate Loans or SFRLs), which are referred to as leveraged loans. It invests in equity tranches of collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), which are securitized vehicles collateralized primarily by SFRLs, and it may invest in debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, it may selectively invest in loans issued by middle market companies, mezzanine and unitranche loans and high yield bonds. It has over 80% of its assets in Senior Floating Rate Loans. The Company is managed by American Capital ACSF Management, LLC.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities. The fund primarily invests in securities of publicly traded Master Limited Partnerships and stocks of companies having a market capitalization greater than $100 million. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation was formed on October 29, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for American Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.