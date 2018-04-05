Revolution Bars Group (RBG) Plans GBX 1.65 Dividend

Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) announced a dividend on Friday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON RBG opened at GBX 140 ($1.97) on Thursday. Revolution Bars Group has a 1 year low of GBX 99 ($1.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 233 ($3.27).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RBG. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.23) price target on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Numis Securities raised shares of Revolution Bars Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.81) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.37) price objective on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a report on Friday, January 5th.

About Revolution Bars Group

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. The company operates 69 bars, including 55 bars under the Revolution and 14 under the Revolución de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

