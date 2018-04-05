REX (REX) Hits Market Cap of $1.95 Million

REX (CURRENCY:REX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 29th. During the last week, REX has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. REX has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $787.00 worth of REX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REX token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00003337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002904 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00695185 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014426 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00182734 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035056 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00040970 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

REX Profile

REX’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. REX’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. The Reddit community for REX is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for REX is rexmls.com. REX’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling REX

REX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy REX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REX must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REX using one of the exchanges listed above.

