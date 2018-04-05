RH (RH) PT Lowered to $100.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, March 28th, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s current price.

RH has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of RH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS upgraded shares of RH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.05.

Shares of RH traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,102. The company has a market capitalization of $1,857.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -148.64. RH has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $109.53.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 65.66%. The company had revenue of $670.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. RH’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.46, for a total value of $1,059,606.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,262.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen Boone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $2,388,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,595.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth about $274,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter worth $948,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter worth $582,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in RH by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 63,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 21,517 shares during the last quarter.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. It provides its products through its retail galleries and Source Books, as well as online through rh.com, rhmodern.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and waterworks.com Websites.

