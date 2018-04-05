RH (RH) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

RH (NYSE:RH) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.45-6.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53-2.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion.RH also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.95-1.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $88.71 on Thursday. RH has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -148.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,857.16, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.73.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 65.66%. The business had revenue of $670.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. RH’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

RH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 16th. Loop Capital raised shares of RH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of RH from $1.37 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of RH from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of RH from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.05.

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 11,100 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.46, for a total value of $1,059,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,262.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Boone sold 25,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $2,388,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,595.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. It provides its products through its retail galleries and Source Books, as well as online through rh.com, rhmodern.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and waterworks.com Websites.

