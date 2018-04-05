Rhoen Klinikum (RHK) Given a €25.20 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €25.20 ($31.11) target price on Rhoen Klinikum (ETR:RHK) in a research note published on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rhoen Klinikum in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €29.15 ($35.99) price objective on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.50 ($29.01) price objective on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Cfra set a €25.00 ($30.86) price objective on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($27.16) price objective on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.55 ($30.30).

Rhoen Klinikum stock traded up €0.38 ($0.47) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €26.32 ($32.49). 42,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,281. Rhoen Klinikum has a 52 week low of €25.08 ($30.96) and a 52 week high of €32.12 ($39.65).

About Rhoen Klinikum

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services in the areas of cardiological and coronary diseases, neurological disorders, oncology, lung diseases, and orthopedic and accident surgeries; rehabilitation services; and thoracic, pulmonary and vascular diseases, tumors, heart conditions, and nervous and skeletal system diseases.

