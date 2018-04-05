Rhumbline Advisers Buys 21,004 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (CROX)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,004 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.24% of Crocs worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Crocs by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,972,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,536,000 after purchasing an additional 440,746 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Crocs by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,399,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,580,000 after purchasing an additional 271,391 shares during the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Crocs by 216.8% in the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 369,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 253,160 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 2,686.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 208,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 200,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Crocs by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 304,431 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 183,386 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. BidaskClub lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $13.00 target price on Crocs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Crocs stock opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,093.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of -851.00, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $17.07.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $199.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. Crocs had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $431.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. The Company’s segments include Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe. Its products include footwear and accessories that utilize its closed-cell resin, called Croslite, as well as casual lifestyle footwear that use a range of materials.

