Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 11,725 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NFBK)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,694 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Northfield Bancorp worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Northfield Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

NASDAQ NFBK opened at $15.63 on Thursday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.09, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,274 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,611.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gil Chapman sold 16,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $269,386.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,862.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,744. Company insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 11,725 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NFBK)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/rhumbline-advisers-grows-stake-in-northfield-bancorp-inc-nfbk-updated-updated.html.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for Northfield Bank (the Bank). Northfield Bank’s principal business consists of originating commercial real estate loans and multifamily real estate loans, purchasing investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as depositing funds in other financial institutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.