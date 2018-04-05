Dine Brands Global (DIN) Holdings Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.24% of Dine Brands Global worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 223.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 20,876 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 25,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 141,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIN has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.71 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Standpoint Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $70.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,158.70, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.21. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.35.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $148.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.98 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 230.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 18th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.72%.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $74,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,599 shares in the company, valued at $638,733.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $76,880.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

