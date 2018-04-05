Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in P H Glatfelter Co (GLT)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.24% of P H Glatfelter worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLT. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in P H Glatfelter by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,204,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,425,000 after acquiring an additional 86,425 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in P H Glatfelter by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,435,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,211,000 after acquiring an additional 55,089 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in P H Glatfelter by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 50,663 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in P H Glatfelter by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 43,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in P H Glatfelter by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 89,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 30,396 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

NYSE GLT opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.68. P H Glatfelter Co has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $881.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.28.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $399.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.23 million. P H Glatfelter had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that P H Glatfelter Co will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

About P H Glatfelter

P. H. Glatfelter Company is a manufacturer of specialty papers and fiber-based engineered materials. The Company operates through three business units: Composite Fibers, Advanced Airlaid Materials and Specialty Papers. Its Composite Fibers business unit is engaged in the sale of single-serve tea and coffee filtration papers, non-woven wallcovering materials, metallized papers, composite laminates papers, and various technically special papers, including substrates for electrical applications.

