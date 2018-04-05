Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($49.38) price objective on RIB Software (ETR:RIB) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RIB. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($43.21) price objective on shares of RIB Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($39.51) price objective on shares of RIB Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS set a €19.25 ($23.77) price objective on shares of RIB Software and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. RIB Software has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €26.54 ($32.77).

Get RIB Software alerts:

ETR RIB traded up €0.45 ($0.56) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €19.79 ($24.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,804. RIB Software has a twelve month low of €11.43 ($14.11) and a twelve month high of €35.16 ($43.41).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/rib-software-rib-given-a-40-00-price-target-by-berenberg-bank-analysts.html.

About RIB Software

RIB Software SE designs, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction industry worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO, a software eco-system that helps digitalize enterprises in the building and construction industries; RIBTEC, an integrated software that allows structural member design and CAD/FEM-applications at the same time for structural and soil engineering, as well as for tunnel and bridge constructions; and RIB STRATIS, a software solution for the design, quantity calculation, execution, invoicing, and inventory management in road building, civil engineering, and surveying sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for RIB Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIB Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.