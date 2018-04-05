Ride My Car Price Up 7% Over Last Week (RIDE)

Ride My Car (CURRENCY:RIDE) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Ride My Car has a market capitalization of $47,881.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Ride My Car was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ride My Car coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ride My Car has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000211 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Avoncoin (ACN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ride My Car Profile

Ride My Car (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ride My Car’s total supply is 101,276,976 coins. The official website for Ride My Car is www.ridemycar.net. Ride My Car’s official Twitter account is @ridemycar_team.

Ride My Car Coin Trading

Ride My Car can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy Ride My Car directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ride My Car must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ride My Car using one of the exchanges listed above.

