RigNet (RNET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “RigNet, Inc is engaged in providing data network infrastructure serving the remote communications needs of the oil and gas industry. The Company delivers voice, data, video and other value-added services such as real-time management services through a Internet Protocol/Multiprotocol Label Switching, or IP/MPLS, global network. RigNet operates its business through three reportable segments: eastern hemisphere, western hemisphere and U.S. land. The eastern hemisphere segment provides services outside USA in the eastern part; western hemisphere provides services outside USA in the western part; while the U.S. land segment offers services to facilities located onshore in North America. RigNet, Inc is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get RigNet alerts:

RNET has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded RigNet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded RigNet from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $15.00 price objective on RigNet and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. RigNet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RNET traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 13,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,557. RigNet has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $22.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $239.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 0.94.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $56.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.00 million. RigNet had a negative return on equity of 11.51% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. equities analysts predict that RigNet will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Louis Iv Davis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,809.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNET. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of RigNet in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of RigNet in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of RigNet by 15.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of RigNet in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RigNet in the third quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/rignet-rnet-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-sell.html.

About RigNet

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

Receive News & Ratings for RigNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RigNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.