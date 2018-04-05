RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,573 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.38% of RingCentral worth $14,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Crow Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities set a $61.00 price target on shares of RingCentral and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.79.

In other news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $202,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,695,546.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 305,629 shares in the company, valued at $18,979,560.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,196 shares of company stock worth $12,434,018. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RNG opened at $64.95 on Thursday. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $69.60.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.34 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. equities research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase shares of its stock through a private placement purchase. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine.

