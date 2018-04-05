Ripio Credit Network Price Up 5.4% Over Last Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $42.17 million and approximately $5.63 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0862 or 0.00001267 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, EtherDelta, Huobi and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Nimiq (NET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022623 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00016086 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005389 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 489,033,040 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, EtherDelta, Bittrex, OKEx and Binance. It is not currently possible to buy Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

