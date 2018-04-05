Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) One Day Volume Hits $5.48 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0824 or 0.00001224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Binance, Bittrex and EtherDelta. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $40.27 million and $5.48 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 489,033,040 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, Huobi, EtherDelta, Bittrex and Gate.io. It is not currently possible to buy Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

