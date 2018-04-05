Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) Trading 14.5% Higher This Week

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, Rise has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0979 or 0.00001450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and YoBit. Rise has a total market cap of $12.02 million and $2,340.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00090121 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00031107 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008047 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00038447 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002100 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00013751 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 122,790,065 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rise is rise.vision.

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk, and created to reinforce programming langueage diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications, so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, YoBit and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to buy Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

