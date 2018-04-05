Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (RTTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.

RTTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ritter Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,222,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 4.49% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 20.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTTR stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.85. 105,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,722. The firm has a market cap of $14.33, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.69. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $19.90.

About Ritter Pharmaceuticals

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. The Company’s segment is focusing on the development and commercialization of RP-G28. The Company conducts human gut health research by exploring metabolic capacity of the gut microbiota and translating the functionality of prebiotic-based therapeutics into applications intended to have impact on a patient’s health.

