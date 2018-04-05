RMR Group (RMR) Hits New 1-Year High and Low at $74.40

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) hit a new 52-week high and low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $74.40 and last traded at $73.50, with a volume of 26611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.05.

RMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley set a $61.00 price objective on RMR Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

The firm has a market cap of $2,237.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of -0.20.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. RMR Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $218.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.85 million. equities analysts forecast that RMR Group will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RMR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of RMR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of RMR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of RMR Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. 17.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 1,400 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

