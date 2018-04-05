RMR Group (RMR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. RMR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

Shares of RMR stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,165.76, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of -0.20. RMR Group has a twelve month low of $42.35 and a twelve month high of $73.70.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $218.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.85 million. RMR Group had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 10.86%. sell-side analysts expect that RMR Group will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in RMR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 1,400 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

