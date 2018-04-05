RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, March 21st.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RMR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded RMR Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of RMR Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on RMR Group in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set a hold rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.25.

NASDAQ RMR traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.05. The company had a trading volume of 67,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,460. RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.70. The company has a market cap of $2,165.76, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of -0.20.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. RMR Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $218.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.85 million. equities analysts predict that RMR Group will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in RMR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RMR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in RMR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in RMR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in RMR Group in the third quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 1,400 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

